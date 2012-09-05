ESPN Adds Brian Dawkins as NFL Analyst

On the day that the 2012 NFL season officially begins, ESPN

has made a last-minute adjustment to its roster.

Former pro bowl safety Brian Dawkins has joined the World

Wide Leader as an analyst. He will appear on studio programs SportsCenter,

NFL Live, Audibles and NFL32 throughout the season. He

will make his debut Sept. 13 on Audibles.

"Brian was an exceptional player and a leader in the

two locker rooms he called home. His knowledge and fresh off-the-field

perspective will give our viewers a better understanding of the game,"

said Seth Markman, ESPN's senior coordinating producer for NFL studio shows.

Dawkins played from 1996-2011, most notably with the

Philadelphia Eagles, and was a nine-time pro bowl selection. "I'm so

blessed and excited to say that I'll now be working at a place that I've watched

for as long as I can remember. All the things that led me to have a pretty

successful NFL career, I plan on bringing to this next phase in my life. New

challenges!" he added.

Dawkins was not the only former Eagle to recieve good news on Wednesday. ESPN officially announced that Hugh Douglas, who joined the network last season as an analyst, will move to a permanent commentator role on sister network ESPN2's Numbers Never Lie. Douglas will join the other full-time commentator Jalen Rose and host Michael Smith when the show relaunches Sept. 10.