ESPN, ABC Unwrap Five NBA Christmas Games

ESPN and NBA are hoping Santa Claus will deliver a ratings slam dunk

on Christmas as the cable sports network and broadcast brethren ABC

offer five live NBA games on Dec. 25.

With matchups featuring

some of the league's most popular teams -- including a marquee matchup

between LeBron James's Miami Heat and Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers

-- ESPN senior director of programming and acquisitions Doug White said

the league is poised to attract a significant number of NBA fanatics and

sports enthusiasts.

"We look at Christmas in very much the same

vein as the NFL treats Thanksgiving," he said. "A lot of people are home

that day relaxing and watching television, and we thought that would be

a great time to provide great content for fans."

