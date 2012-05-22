ESPN 3D Expands Wimbledon Coverage

ESPN is using its new exclusive rights deal to the Wimbledon Singles Finals to bolster its 3D network.

The

company said Tuesday that it will expand its coverage on ESPN 3D to

include live telecasts on the final five days of the tournament,

including both the Men's and Women's finals. Last year ESPN 3D aired one

Men's semifinal live (Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Novak Djokovic), plus the

other semi and both finals on a tape-delay.

Jed

Drake, ESPN senior VP and executive producer, said, "ESPN

3D adds to our depth of coverage with a compelling new look at ESPN's

top events. It joins our long list of Emmy Award-winning innovations,

including in-car cameras, the First and Ten line, the K Zone, tennis'

ShotSpot and the Virtual Playbook."

Wimbledon begins June 25. The first ESPN 3D broadcast will be July 4.