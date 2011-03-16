ESPN 3D to Debut First Feature

ESPN 3D has announced that it will air its first feature piece, The Great Throwdini, on Mar. 17 at 6:40

p.m., after a successful run of over 90 live events on the network.

The Great Throwdini,

which introduces the fastest knife-thrower in the world, was produced by E:60 and hosted by Jeremy Schaap. It

will first show in 3D, then make its way to high definition on Apr. 12 at 7 p.m.

"E:60 was the first

newsmagazine in HD and we wanted to be the first of its kind to be in 3D," said

Robert Abbott, senior coordinating producer. "Nothing maximizes the 3D

technology and the viewer's experience more than having someone throw knives

right at you."