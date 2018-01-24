Espinoza Promoted to President, Showtime Sports and Events Programming

Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager of Showtime sports and event programming, has been promoted to president, sports and event programming. He reports to David Nevins, president and CEO, Showtime Networks.



Under Espinoza’s leadership, Showtime has become a leading network for boxing. In 2017, Showtime Sports produced 33 world championship fights and 71 live bouts in all. Showtime’s pay-per-view events included Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor in August.



“Simply stated, Stephen is the heavyweight champion of his profession,” said Nevins. “He is an innovator, equal parts thoughtful and tenacious, who has turned Showtime boxing into the market leader, while also driving excellence in our documentaries and sports series.”



As head of Showtime Sports, Espinoza is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of the sports and event group, including its pay-per-view unit. Based in New York, Espinoza oversees the production of Showtime’s original sports series and sports documentaries, as well as the acquisition and licensing of all other Showtime and pay-per-view sports and event programming.



Prior to joining Showtime in late 2011, Espinoza was a partner in the firm of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, representing a number of sports personalities.