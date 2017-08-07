Eshoo to Keynote INCOMPAS Show

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) will deliver the keynote speech at the INCOMPAS Show Oct. 15-17 in San Francisco.



Eshoo represents Silicon Valley and INCOMPAS members comprise some major edge players, including Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Netflix, as well as competitive carriers.



“In her role on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee [she is the former ranking member], Rep. Eshoo has established herself as one of the foremost leaders on technology and telecommunications, advocating for laws that protect consumers and promote competition,” said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering in a statement. “We are honored to welcome Rep. Eshoo to The INCOMPAS Show and hear her insights on many of the issues of importance to our audience – from Open internet and broadband deployment to the need for additional wireless spectrum.”