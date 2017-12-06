Escape Adds Drama Series ‘Without A Trace’ To Lineup

Expanding its programming beyond movies to scripted dramas, digital broadcast network Escape has licensed rights to Without A Trace from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Escape, one of the networks owned by E.W. Scripps after it acquired Katz Broadcasting, plans to launch Without A Trace on New Year’s Day with a 12-episode marathon starting at noon ET on New Year’s Day.

The show’s regular schedule will have it airing two episodes back to back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weeknights.

Without a Trace stars Anthony LaPaglia, Poppy Montgomery, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Enrique Murciano, Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Close. The series was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and ran on CBS for seven seasons.

Escape is aimed at women 25-54 and is currently available in 90% of the U.S. The network has been running investigation and mystery based films and original and acquired docuseries.