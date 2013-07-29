E!'s 'Total Divas' Premieres to 1.3 Million Viewers

E! debuted new series Total Divas on Sunday night to

1.3 million viewers at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen.





The series, which follows WWE female wrestlers, was the

net's most-watched series debut since last August's Married to Jonas

(1.8 million). Total Divas also averaged 855,000 viewers among adults

18-49. Across the premiere and one replay, Total Divas drew 2 million

total viewers and 1.3 million adults 18-49.



Total Divas followed Keeping Up With the Kardashians,

which drew its second-most viewers for its season with 2.8 million.