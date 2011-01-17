E!'s Red Carpet Coverage: Best Nielsens in Four Years
While NBC's Golden Globe telecasts was essentially flat, E!
Entertainment's coverage from the red carpet was the network's best in
four years.
E! averaged 1.6 million viewers for it Live From the Red Carpet: Golden Globes 2011
from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Nielsen data. That marked the
franchise's best performance since 2007, network officials said.
Household ratings, for the show hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana
Rancic, grew 5% to a 1.36 household mark.
The one-hour Countdown To The Red Carpet: Golden Globes 2011
at 5 p.m. recorded its best performance in seven years, averaging
630,000 total viewers, while improving 29% with household ratings from
2010, according to Nielsen.
