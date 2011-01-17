E!'s Red Carpet Coverage: Best Nielsens in Four Years

While NBC's Golden Globe telecasts was essentially flat, E!

Entertainment's coverage from the red carpet was the network's best in

four years.

E! averaged 1.6 million viewers for it Live From the Red Carpet: Golden Globes 2011

from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Nielsen data. That marked the

franchise's best performance since 2007, network officials said.

Household ratings, for the show hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana

Rancic, grew 5% to a 1.36 household mark.

The one-hour Countdown To The Red Carpet: Golden Globes 2011

at 5 p.m. recorded its best performance in seven years, averaging

630,000 total viewers, while improving 29% with household ratings from

2010, according to Nielsen.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com