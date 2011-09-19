E!'s 'Live from the Red Carpet' Draws 1.43M Viewers

E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The 2011 Primetime Emmy

Awards on Sunday drew 1.43 million total viewers, its most watched Primetime

Emmys LRC in five years.

The program, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic,

grew 3% in total viewers and 8% with households, earning a 1.23 rating from 6-8

p.m.

The telecast posted 735,000 in the adults 18-49

demographic and 590,000 women 18-49, up 3% year over year in the latter category.