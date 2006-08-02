E!'s Girls Opens Big

E!'s season-two debut of The Girls Next Door ranked as the network's highest-rated series telecast since 2003 among households and posted its best performance in the 18-34 demo in four years. The episode, which ran at 9 p.m. July 30, averaged a 1.45 household rating, up 59% from its first season debut last August, and 1.63 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The show, about Hugh Hefner and his three girlfriends, has found fans in 18-34-year-old women - the premiere episode attracted nearly four times E!'s time period average in the demo. E! averaged 472,000 total viewers during prime in July.