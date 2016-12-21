E!'s Catt Sadler to Host WICT Signature Luncheon

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has tapped E! News co-host Catt Sadler to host its Signature Luncheon, which will be Jan. 6 at the CES Show in Las Vegas.

The luncheon is described as "showcasing the superlative achievements that support the advancement of women."

With the shuttering of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association's annual INTX convention, where the luncheon has taken place since 2010, WICT moved the event to the CES 2017 show.

Last year's CES drew a whopping and record-breaking 177,393 attendees.

In a bit of synergy, Jen Neal, executive VP of marketing for E! Entertainment, will be honorary chair of the luncheon.