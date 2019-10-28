Errol Barnett Named National Correspondent at CBS News

Errol Barnett has been named national correspondent for CBS News, based in New York. He will continue to report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and CBSN.

Barnett joined CBS News in 2016 as a Washington-based correspondent, which included covering the White House on weekends.

He’s been fill-in anchor on CBS Weekend News, CBS This Morning: Saturday and CBSN.

Prior to his time at CBS, Barnett was at CNN. His journalism career began in 2001 at Channel One News, when he was 18.