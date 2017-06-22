Erin Underhill Promoted at Universal Television

Erin Underhill has been promoted to executive VP of drama development at Universal Television, up from her previous post as senior VP of drama development. Underhill oversaw the development of several shows that will premiere this season, including The Brave, Good Girls and Rise at NBC.

“I have been nothing short of amazed by Erin’s work ethic and talent this past development season,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television. “She is well regarded by all our producers because she brings an extraordinary instinct for great characters and stories to the table.”

Underhill began her career at NBC in 2000.

The studio also hired Vivian Cannon to be senior VP of drama development.

“Vivian’s deep well of relationships and her tenacity make her a perfect addition to the already incredible Universal Television team,” said Igbokwe.

Cannon has produced pilots and series for HBO, Showtime, NBC, ABC and FX, among others. She was executive producer on the AMC drama Preacher and developed and produced the pilot Roadside Picnic for WGN/Sony.