Erin Burnett's New CNN Show Titled 'OutFront'

Erin Burnett's new 7 p.m. CNN show will be called Erin Burnett OutFront, according to a promo released Tuesday and confirmed by the network.

The show will premiere this fall, though no official date has been set by CNN.

Though Burnett, a former CNBC anchor, comes from a business journalism background, CNN has said her show will be a general news program, not a business news one. In the promo reel, Burnett says, "I want our show to be smart, I want our show to be authentic, I want our show to have courage."

Watch the promo here.