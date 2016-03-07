Erin Andrews Wins $55M In Nude Video Lawsuit

TV sportscaster Erin Andrews was awarded $55 million by a jury in Nashville who found a hotel responsible for allowing a stalker to take nude video of her in her room.

Andrews, who was with ESPN at the time and is now with Fox Sports, testified she was publicly humiliated, shamed and suffers from depression as a result of the video being seen by millions of people online. Andrew is also co-host of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

The jury deliberated for about a day.

In a statement on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Andrews said “I would like to thank the Nashville court, the court personnel and the jury for their service. The support I’ve received from the people of Nashville has been overwhelming,” she said.

“I would also like to thank my family, friends, and legal team. I’ve been honored by all the support from victims around the world. Their outreach has helped me be able to stand up and hold accountable those whole job it is to protect everyone’s safety, security and privacy,” she added.

The man who took the video, Michael David Barrett, said he altered hotel room peepholes to take the video in 2008. The company that operated the Marriott at Vanderbilt said that while what happened to Andrews was bad, Barrett should be solely responsible.

Andrews also testified that ESPN made her do a media interview after the video appeared online.