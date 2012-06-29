Erin Andrews Leaving ESPN

One of ESPN's most recognizable sportscasters is leaving the network, as the network confirmed Friday that Erin Andrews will leave when her contract expires at the end of June.

"Erin did great work for us and we made an aggressive offer to keep her," said an ESPN spokesman. "We wish her the best on her whatever her next chapter is."

Andrews had been a fixture at ESPN since 2004, serving as one of the network's main college football reporters. Since 2011, she had hosted the first hour of College GameDay on ESPNU. Andrews has also covered Major League Baseball, the College World Series and college basketball in her time at the network.

No word on where Andrews will go, but Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch is reporting that Fox Sports is persuing the sportscaster heavily.

Andrews is the second notable ESPN personality to leave this year, joining SportsNation host Michelle Beadle, who left for NBCUniversal in May.