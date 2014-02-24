Erin Andrews to Cohost 'Dancing With the Stars'
Erin Andrews will join Tom Bergeron as cohost of Dancing With the Stars this season.
Andrews replaces Brooke Burke-Charvet, who had served as cohost for the ABC dance competition for the past three years. Andrews was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars during season ten.
Before joining Fox Sports in 2012, Andrews spent eight years at corporate-sibling ESPN.
The cast for the upcoming 18th season, which premieres March 17, will be revealed during Good Morning America on March 4.
