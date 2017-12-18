Erik Huggers Exits Vevo

Erik Huggers has left Vevo to pursue new opportunities, the online music specialist announced late last week.



Huggers joined Vevo in April 2015, with speculation at the time that he would be tasked with seeking growth beyond outlets such as YouTube.



Prior to Vevo, Huggers led Intel Media’s attempt to create a virtual MVPD. The assets of that initiative, known as OnCue, was sold to Verizon in January 2014. He is also late of the BBC and Microsoft.



Vevo also announced that company CFO Alan Price has been named interim CEO.



“We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which grew dramatically during his tenure and helped forge stronger connections between artists and fans through popular features and original programming,” Vevo’s board said, in a statement.



Vevo, backed by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, said it currently averages 25 million unique viewers a day and 25 billion viewers monthly that average 101 million hours of video.