Erica Hill Officially Joins 'Weekend Today'

As previously reported,

Erica Hill has officially joined Weekend

Today as co-anchor, NBC News announced Thursday.

She will debut with the weekend anchor team of Lester Holt,

Jenna Wolfe and Dylan Dreyer starting Nov. 3. Wolfe, who had been co-host of the Sunday edition, will now be news anchor of both weekend shows.

"Erica's extraordinary track record as a journalist has

proven that she can cover everything from hard news to pop culture with ease

and professionalism," said NBC News president Steve Capus. "She's a fantastic

addition to Weekend Today and I'm

delighted to welcome her to NBC News."

Hill will also be a national correspondent for NBC News.

Most recently she was co-host of CBS This

Morning until Norah O'Donnell replaced her in July.