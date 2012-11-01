Erica Hill Officially Joins 'Weekend Today'
As previously reported,
Erica Hill has officially joined Weekend
Today as co-anchor, NBC News announced Thursday.
She will debut with the weekend anchor team of Lester Holt,
Jenna Wolfe and Dylan Dreyer starting Nov. 3. Wolfe, who had been co-host of the Sunday edition, will now be news anchor of both weekend shows.
"Erica's extraordinary track record as a journalist has
proven that she can cover everything from hard news to pop culture with ease
and professionalism," said NBC News president Steve Capus. "She's a fantastic
addition to Weekend Today and I'm
delighted to welcome her to NBC News."
Hill will also be a national correspondent for NBC News.
Most recently she was co-host of CBS This
Morning until Norah O'Donnell replaced her in July.
