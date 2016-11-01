Erica Forstadt Named Bravo VP of Current Production

Erica Forstadt has been named VP of current production at Bravo Media. Based in Los Angeles, Forstadt will oversee production on several new and returning series, including Shahs of Sunset and The Real Housewives of Orange County. Forstadt was VP of programming and development at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network for over four years.

“Erica is a well-rounded executive who brings exemplary production experience from both the field and network side,” said Kathleen French, senior VP of current production. “Her commitment to breakthrough television and innovative storytelling is evident through her past projects.”

Before her time at OWN, Forstadt was an independent producer and director working on a variety of documentary series and specials. She directed the documentary segments of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, was showrunner for Sundance Channel’s docuseries Be Good Johnny Weir, directed the series Nimrod Nation and was a producer on the debut season of Iconoclasts.

Forstadt also spent over seven years at MTV Networks, where she worked on Diary, MTV Jammed and MTV Icon, among other series.