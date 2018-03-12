Eric Trabb Joins NAB

Eric Trabb, former VP of sales and group publisher of the broadcast/video group of NewBay Media (which includes B&C), has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as SVP, business development.



He will head up sales for the NAB Show, NAB Show New York, NAB Show Shanghai and the Radio Show (the last in association with the Radio Advertising Bureau).



At NewBay Trabb sold for 14 publications and their websites, show dailies and trade shows.