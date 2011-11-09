Eric Sherling Rejoins CNN to Lead Washington Programming

Eric Sherling has joined CNN as director of Washington

programming, the network said Wednesday.

Sherling had been executive broadcast producer of ABC's Good Morning America since 2009, but

before that worked at CNN since 2000, rising to become executive producer of The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer.

In his new role, he will oversee Situation Room as well as all other Washington political

programming, including John King, USA,

State of the Union with Candy Crowley

and Reliable Sources. He will also

play a lead role in CNN's campaign coverage.

"We are delighted to welcome Eric back to Washington and to

the CNN family," said Sam Feist, CNN Washington bureau chief and senior VP.

"His experience speaks for itself. He'll be an invaluable asset as the network

heads into the 2012 election cycle."