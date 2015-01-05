Eric Duncan Named WSFA Montgomery GM

Eric Duncan, KCBD Lubbock general sales manager, has been named VP and general manager of Raycom Media's WSFA Montgomery, Ala. Duncan will replace Collin R. Gaston, who was named VP and general manager of WBRC Birmingham, Ala., with Lou Kirchen retiring.

"Eric has done a terrific job at KCBD leading our sales efforts there and we believe will bring those terrific leadership skills to all things here at WSFA," said Jeff Rosser, Raycom senior group VP.

Prior to going to Lubbock, Duncan was sales manager at KVUE Austin.