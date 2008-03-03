Eric Bolling Officially Joins Fox Business Network

Eric Bolling officially joined Fox Business Network as a contributor.

Bolling, a trader and former board member of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), has appeared as a guest on FBN since the channel launched in October. Before that, he spent two years under contract at CNBC, where he was a regular panelist on Fast Money.

The move to FBN is a result of the expiration of the noncompete clause in his CNBC contract.

Bolling appeared as a contributor Monday on Money for Breakfast and FBN's daytime block.