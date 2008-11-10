Eric Bolling Going To Fox Business Network’s 'Happy Hour'
By Alex Weprin
Eric Bolling has been tapped as the third co-host of Fox Business Network’s Happy Hour program, the network said Monday.
Bolling joined FBN in March as a contributor, supplying commentary shows such as Money for Breakfast, America’s Nightly Scoreboard and Happy Hour. Before joining FBN, Bolling was a contributor to CNBC, where he served as a panelist on Fast Money.
Bolling will join Cody Willard and Rebecca Diamond as hosts of the weekday program, which shoots at the Waldorf-Astoria’s Bull & Bear bar.
