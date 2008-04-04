Equity Media Holdings Selling Five Stations

Plagued by money problems that it announced in an annual report earlier this week, Equity Media Holdings announced that its EBC Southwest Florida subsidiary is selling five low-power and class-A stations to Luken Communications.

WUVF, WLZE, WBSP, WEVU and WTLE are being sold for $8 million. All are based around Fort Myers, Fla., and air either Univision or TeleFutura programming.

Luken Communications is owned by Henry G. Luken III, who is president, chairman and CEO of Equity Media, and Thomas Arnost, CEO of Equity’s station group. Luken Communications will do business separately from Equity Media.

Equity Media owns Retro Television Network.