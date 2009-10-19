Equity Deals 8 LP Stations to Midessa

Equity Media Holdings is selling eight low-power Texas stations to Midessa Broadcasting for $1.2 million. Robert H. Drewry is named as the buyer at Midessa.

The stations, Univision affiliates in Waco, Wichita Falls and Amarillo, include KEAT, KWKO and KUWF.

Equity is dealing its stations out of a bankruptcy agreement. It sold 60 of them, many low power, at auction in April, tallying over $21 million.

Patrick Communications brokered the Midessa deal.