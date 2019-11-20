Epix to Premiere Watergate Docu-Series ‘Slow Burn’ Feb. 16

Epix will premiere docu-series Slow Burn Feb. 16. The six-episode series is based on the podcast of the same name.

Leon Neyfakh will look back on the Watergate crisis, “excavating the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in the downfall of a president -- and flashing back to politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today,” said Epix.

Slate produces the podcast. The series is produced in partnership by Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Slate.

Slow Burn is executive produced by Neyfakh, along with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and John Marks for Left/Right and Dan Check, Julia Turner and Gabriel Roth for Slate.

Neyfakh started his reporting career at the New York Observer before joining The Boston Globe and then Slate, where he created Slow Burn with Andrew Parsons.