Epix to Premiere Punk Rock Docuseries ‘Punk’ March 11

Epix will premiere the docuseries Punk, from John Varvatos, March 11. The series has four parts. Iggy Pop is an executive producer.

Varvatos is a menswear designer. His eponymous shop took over the space where punk home base CBGB was in Manhattan.

Derik Murray’s Network Entertainment is producing the series.

“Epix is thrilled to partner with John Varvatos, Iggy Pop, Derik Murray and the entire team on Punk,” said Michael Wright, president, Epix. “Their rare insights, passion and unmatched talent have made this project an unforgettable journey, and we can’t wait to see this story unfold in the way that only this team can tell it.”

Featuring interviews with punk pioneers from the U.S. and the U.K., along with rare photos and gritty archival video, Punk “explores the music, the fashion, the art and the DIY attitude of a subculture of self-described misfits and outcasts,” according to Epix. Johnny Rotten, Marky Ramone, Debbie Harry, Flea, Dave Grohl, Jello Biafra, Legs McNeil and Danny Fields are featured in interviews.

“Exploring and reliving the history of punk has been an absolute labor of love for me,” said Varvatos. “Punk's ability to transcend generations in its culture, music, and style is a story that needs to be told. So…Hey Ho Let’s Go!!”

Punk is produced by Derik Murray and directed by Jesse James Miller.