Epix Survey: Multiplatform Viewing Reflects Mass Market Behavior
Multiplatform
entertainment
service Epix says multiplatform movie viewing has reached mass market,
according
to the results of a consumer survey the company conducted. Two-thirds
of subscribers to the service
report viewing movies online while 59% say they view entertainment
programming
on linear TV, on-demand and online.
The study also found
that the
average age of Epix subscribers viewing content online is 36, more
reflective of
the average premium viewer's age, regardless of content, Epix said.
"As the entertainment
viewing
experience evolves and technology advances, consumers are changing as
well,
making new choices about viewing programming and forming new habits that
include
the ability to watch movies on multiple screens," said Epix President
Mark
Greenberg, in a statement.
The survey also looked
at what
viewers expect out of a multiplatform service in addition to those
viewers
behaviors. Seventy-five percent of
respondents said multiplatform availability for movie content was an
important
attribute. Forty-five percent
ranked it as the second most valuable feature (first was access to
hi-def
programming). The third most
important attribute, according to consumers, was the ability to watch
content on
their own schedule.
On-demand is Epix
users'
preferred method of viewing (43%), while 39% chose linear TV and 19%
preferring
online. The survey found that TV
was the preferred platform for shared viewing, while online viewing is
often
first choice for individual consumption.
The results came from a
nationwide survey of more than 500 Epix subscribers. It
was conducted by Ipsos OTX MediaCT in
April.
