Epix Survey: Multiplatform Viewing Reflects Mass Market Behavior

Multiplatform

entertainment

service Epix says multiplatform movie viewing has reached mass market,

according

to the results of a consumer survey the company conducted. Two-thirds

of subscribers to the service

report viewing movies online while 59% say they view entertainment

programming

on linear TV, on-demand and online.

The study also found

that the

average age of Epix subscribers viewing content online is 36, more

reflective of

the average premium viewer's age, regardless of content, Epix said.

"As the entertainment

viewing

experience evolves and technology advances, consumers are changing as

well,

making new choices about viewing programming and forming new habits that

include

the ability to watch movies on multiple screens," said Epix President

Mark

Greenberg, in a statement.

The survey also looked

at what

viewers expect out of a multiplatform service in addition to those

viewers

behaviors. Seventy-five percent of

respondents said multiplatform availability for movie content was an

important

attribute. Forty-five percent

ranked it as the second most valuable feature (first was access to

hi-def

programming). The third most

important attribute, according to consumers, was the ability to watch

content on

their own schedule.

On-demand is Epix

users'

preferred method of viewing (43%), while 39% chose linear TV and 19%

preferring

online. The survey found that TV

was the preferred platform for shared viewing, while online viewing is

often

first choice for individual consumption.

The results came from a

nationwide survey of more than 500 Epix subscribers. It

was conducted by Ipsos OTX MediaCT in

April.