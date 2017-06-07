Epix Streaming App Goes for a Drive in Honda Minivans

Epix will be the first TV programming service to stream down the information superhighway in automobiles following a deal that integrates its video app into the rear-seat entertainment system in 2018 Honda Odyssey minivans.

Passengers in connected cars will be able to use their Epix subscriptions to watch movies, series and other original programming, adding mileage to the term TV Everywhere.

“We are excited to be the first entertainment network to partner with Honda for this key inflection point in the world of smart connected vehicles and video,” said Mark Greenberg, CEO of Epix, which is owned by MGM. “As vehicles evolve to become the ultimate mobile device, we are pleased to work with Honda to develop new entertainment experiences for second and third row passengers and pioneer this next chapter of streaming video and true TV Everywhere.”

“Epix has a deep roadmap of innovative features planned in the coming months, including new ways to download content to your Honda entertainment system using other mobile devices in and out of vehicles,” added Jon Dakss, chief digital officer at Epix. “We’re also tracking the rapid technological advances in the autonomous vehicle space as we believe they will create extraordinary new ways for people to access premium content while they travel.”

Honda’s cars are connected by Delphi Automotive in conjunction with OpenMobile World Wide, which integrates Android compatibility for the auto industry.

“The 2018 Honda Odyssey is a great leap forward in connectivity, with an emphasis on communication between family members and their connections to digital content,” said Jeff Conrad, senior VP and general manager of American Honda Motor Co. “The Odyssey accomplishes this with available features such as CabinWatch and CabinTalk plus our relationship with Epix providing second and third row passengers with access to streaming digital content.”

Epix is pre-loaded into the 2018 Honda Odyssey’s available rear-seat entertainment system. Key features of the Epix app on the Odyssey platform include: