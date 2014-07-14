Epix Rolls Out on AT&T U-verse

Epix continues to build carriage momentum, inking a multiplatform deal with AT&T U-verse.

Under the deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, AT&T U-verse will launch four Epix channels in standard- and high-definition Monday. Epix’s base of theatricials, documentaries, concerts and comedy specials will also be accessible to authenticated U-verse subscribers via Epix.com, its app on hundreds of devices, as well as through both Epix VOD and the live Epix feeds on Uverse.com and the U-verse apps. The premium programmer’s fare will also be available on AT&T on Demand, starting in August.

Last month, a quartet of Epix channels rolled out on systems owned by Bright House Networks, that deal stemmed from the far-ranging pact Time Warner Cable reached with Viacom last November. The nation’s No. 2 cable operator, which negotiates programming deals for Bright House, engaged in a similar rollout program with Epix back in March.

