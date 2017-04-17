Epix Reups With Frontier

Premium programmer Epix said it has renewed its distribution deal with Frontier Communications, a telco that now operates some wireline properties that were previously with Verizon Communications.

Terms of the deal were not announced, but the agreement covers distribution of Epix, Epix 1, Epix Hits and Epix Drive-In, as well as TV Everywhere rights for streaming on Epix.com and Epix’s array of apps for mobile and TV-connected devices.

Frontier ended 2016 with 1.41 million video subscribers.



