Epix Renews Comedy ‘Get Shorty’

Epix has renewed comedy Get Shorty for a third season. Created by Davey Holmes, Get Shorty will return in 2019.

Epix is part of MGM. MGM Television produces Get Shorty.

The series follows Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd), strongman for a Nevada crime ring who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed-up producer, Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano). In season two, Miles struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when Moreweather agrees to wear a wire for the feds.

“Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano have so thoroughly embraced their roles, and I know I speak for all fans of Get Shorty when I say that we can’t wait for their escapades to unfold in season three,” said Epix President Michael Wright. “The entire Epix team is looking forward to working again with Davey Holmes, Adam Arkin and the MGM Television team to continue Get Shorty’s success.”

In season three, Miles embraces more ruthless methods as he settles scores and attempts to climb the Hollywood ladder.

Also in the cast are Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Carolyn Dodd and Goya Robles.

Season three is executive produced by Holmes and Adam Arkin.