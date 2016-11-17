Epix Orders Second Seasons of ‘Berlin Station,’ ‘Graves’

Epix has renewed its original scripted series Berlin Station and Graves. Both Berlin Station, a spy thriller, and Graves, a political comedy, are coming back with 10 episodes next year. Both premiered Oct. 16 and conclude Dec. 18; they represent a bold move by Epix into a larger slate of original series.

Production on both is slated for early spring 2017. Epix also announced the start of production on its third original series, Get Shorty, starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd, from MGM Television.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work our creators, executive producers, cast and crew did on the first seasons of Berlin Station and Graves. These ambitious series represent the level of prestigious, cinematic and authentic storytelling we are committed to offering our subscribers,” said Epix president and CEO Mark S. Greenberg. “Both series are particularly timely and relevant and quickly found their place in the competitive TV landscape. We couldn’t be more excited to continue to tell these unique and compelling stories.”

Produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, Berlin Station stars Richard Armitage. "Epix is a great home for Berlin Station and on behalf of the entire team, we are excited to bring another season to life," said Amy Powell, president at Paramount TV. “Audiences have found, and continue to discover, this smart series and should expect even more from our stellar creative team in season two."

Lionsgate produces Graves. Nick Nolte is the lead, an ex-president, with Sela Ward portraying his wife. “With the country focused on electing a new president, we’re excited to see that viewers haven’t lost their sense of humor and have embraced Graves’ fictional, funny and very human past president, as brought vibrantly to life by Nick Nolte and creator Joshua Michael Stern,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of producer Lionsgate Television Group. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership for a second season, and look forward to the new places Josh will take this memorable former First Family next year.”