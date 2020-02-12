Epix Orders Season Two of ‘Godfather of Harlem’

Epix has renewed drama Godfather of Harlem, which features Forest Whitaker as crime boss Bumpy Johnson in 1960s New York. ABC Signature Studios produces. Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein created the show.

Season two will have 10 episodes. It will be produced in New York.

Bumpy Johnson gets out of prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. He forms an alliance with preacher Malcolm X. “Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history,” in Epix’s words.

“Godfather of Harlem season one was a remarkable success, tripling previous viewership numbers for the network and earning acclaim from both critics and viewers alike,” said Michael Wright, president, Epix. “We couldn’t wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the team at ABC Signature to continue telling this compelling and extremely relevant story.”

Whitaker is the star and executive producer. The cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch and Giancarlo Esposito.

Whitaker, Brancato, Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle executive produce. Brancato is showrunner.