Epix Orders Marc Maron Comedy Special

Epix announced Thursday it has ordered a one-hour comedy special from comedian and Maron star Marc Maron.

Marc Maron: More Later will make its debut Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the network.

The stand-up special marks Maron’s first premium TV special in 20 years.

The special was filmed at The Vic Theatre in Chicago and tackles a range of topics from religion, relationships, rage, Skype sex and ice cream.

"I'm really excited about this special," said Maron in a statement. "The Vic is an amazing theater and the crowd in Chicago was amazing. I don't think I've ever been funnier and I should know."

The special is produced by Avalon Television and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait.