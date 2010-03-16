Epix Orders ‘iCon' Comedy From Larry Charles

Pay cabler Epix has ordered a new series from Media Rights

Capital and Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Larry Charles. Charles will oversee

the development of the script for the comedy, dubbed iCon, which will be

written by Newsweek contributor and the author the Fake Steve Jobs blog Dan

Lyons.

The series will tread familiar territory for Lyons, as it follows a

fictional Silicon Valley CEO with a penchant for hunger and greed.

Epix has not announced when iCon will debut.

The channel, founded by film studios Lionsgate, MGM and Paramount, has struggled

to find widespread carriage. Verizon Fios, Cox, Mediacom and Charter carry the

premium channel, but that still leaves it far behind competitors HBO, Showtime

and Starz in terms of household penetration.

"A comedy series by Larry Charles is the perfect complement

to the original comedy specials being produced by Epix," said Mark Greenberg,

president of Epix. "His incomparable sense of humor, along with Dan's insight

will have hilarious results that we can't wait to see."

"Larry is the ideal candidate to bring this concept to

television," said Joe Hipps, VP of production and creative affairs at MRC

Television. "MRC is thrilled to be partnering with Epix to deliver what

promises to be a smart, satirical and entertaining series."

"We are attempting to do nothing less than a modern Citizen

Kane. A scabrous satire of Silicon Valley

and its most famous citizen," said Charles. "We needed a bold environment to

nurture such a vision. One that was free of pre-conceived ideas. And Epix made

it clear they were that place. They asked us to make their home our home. And

we have."