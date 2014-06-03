Epix to Launch Sports Talk Show

Epix will launch a news sports talk show in June, Personal With Bill Rhoden, the network announced Monday.

The 30-minute series will debut June 11 and will feature The New York Times journalist Bill Rhoden interviewing NFL Hall-of-Famer Calvin Hill and his son, recently retired NBA superstar Grant Hill. The show will touch on many of the current topics in American sports, from the Donald Sterling situation to race relations and the changing views and acceptance of the LGBT community to the on-going issues professional athletes and men of color face in society today, said network officials.

“We are very excited to have these two iconic personalities as our first guests on Personal With Bill Rhoden,” said Mark Greenberg EPIX CEO in a statement. “Our goal with all our documentaries is to discuss the issues of today, and we could not have a more timely presentation.”

