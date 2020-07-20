Epix Grabs Forest Whitaker Docuseries on Harlem in the ‘60s

Epix has greenlit the docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem. The four-part series is inspired by the music and subjects featured in Epix original series Godfather of Harlem. Epix said the series will bring “alive the dramatic true story of Harlem and its music during the 1960s,” and connects that to our present moment.

By Whatever Means Necessary will premiere in the fall. It is executive produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker from Significant Productions, along with Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Keith McQuirter (Decoder Media).

Whitaker stars in Godfather of Harlem, playing crime boss Bumpy Johnson in ‘60s New York. Epix ordered season two of Godfather earlier this year.

Epix promises By Whatever Means Necessary will “take audiences on a musical journey that brings to life the excitement of 1960s Harlem, and introduces the artists who dared to use their voices, instruments and lyrics to take a stand against oppression.”