Epix Drama ‘Berlin Station’ Starts Up Oct. 15

Epix has set premiere dates for three of its fall originals. The second season of drama Berlin Station debuts Sunday, Oct. 15. Season two is in production in Berlin, Spain, Norway and Switzerland. The season “opens in the thick of a New World Order that has taken root and is steadily deepening,” according to Epix.

The second season of comedy Graves gets going Sunday, Oct. 22. After a year of public protests against him, season two finds former President Richard Graves (played by Nick Nolte) “turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was president,” according to Epix.

Original documentary Danica, about motorsports icon Danica Patrick and directed by Hannah Storm, airs Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Epix is part of MGM.

Epix also renewed documentary series America Divided. The four-episode second season premieres in 2018. Norman Lear and Jesse Williams return as executive producers and correspondents.

“America Divided season one truly distinguished Epix as a destination for provocative, timely and important documentary storytelling,” said Mark Greenberg, president and CEO. “We are thrilled to be working with this team again to take a probing look at some of the most polarizing matters our country is facing today.”

Series creators Solly Granatstein, Lucian Read and Richard Rowley will return for Divided Films, as will Jon Kamen and Justin Wilkes for Radical Media. Along with Lear, Brent Miller of Act III Productions returns as an executive producer.