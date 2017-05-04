Epix Cast Enables One-Touch Streaming on Connected TVs

Epix announced the launch of Epix Cast, a feature that lets subscribers stream Epix programming to connected devices without additional hardware.

Epix, a pioneer in cross-platform viewing, will now enable TV Everywhere with the touch of a button on a smartphone app.

“From the very beginning of the creation of Epix, our network has been focused on reaching consumers wherever they are, whenever they want and with an experience that is unrivaled in the market today,” said Mark Greenberg, EPIX CEO. “With this new feature, we’re once again leading the charge on advancing the consumer viewing experience.”

Epix Cast was created working with Vizbee, a startup that networks all of the video devices in a household. Vizbee enables the Epix app to connect to any connected TV device from any authenticated mobile device.

“When you consider that 75% of all broadband-enabled households now have a Connected TV device, the opportunity is enormous,” said Jon Dakss, chief digital officer at Epix. “We’re excited to add this to our long list of industry firsts, helping advance the TV Everywhere experience, and simplifying the streaming experience for our subscribers.”

In addition to simply connecting Epix to a connected TV at the touch of a button on a smart phone, using Epix Cast, users can start watching a show on one TV and switch to a different TV in the home if the viewer decides to change rooms.

Once a program begins playing on the connected TV, it will continue playing, even if the smart phone used to cast Epix is turned off or used for something else.

The Epix movie library and other content choices available on Epix will also be available via Epix Cast.

The Epix app is also adding personalization and communications features—learning when a user is usually home watching TV and alerting the user about Epix programming they might want to watch.

At first, Epix Cast will be compatible with smart TV models from LG, Sony and Vizio, as well as Google Chromecast and Sony connected Blu-Ray players. Other devices, including Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, TiVo and Xbox will be enabled in the coming weeks, Epix said.