Epix To Air Live Heavyweight Boxing Event

Pay TV service Epix is stepping into the boxing ring to distribute

the March 19 Vitali Klitschko- Odlanier Solis heavyweight championship

fight from Germany.

The live boxing event is the first live sports telecast for the Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-

Mayer

Studios and Lionsgate-owned network, and the first heavyweight fight to

be telecast live on American television since 2009 when ESPN Classic

televised the Vitali Klitschko-Juan Carlos Gomez WBC heavyweight title fight.

"We

are pleased to bring this exciting heavyweight championship to American

boxing fans on television and online," said EPIX President and CEO Mark

Greenberg in a statement.

The service is available to over 30

million homes nationwide through distribution partners including Charter

Communications, Cox Communications, DISH Network, Mediacom

Communications, NCTC, Suddenlink Communications and Verizon FiOS, said

EPix officials.