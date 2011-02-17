Epix To Air Live Heavyweight Boxing Event
Pay TV service Epix is stepping into the boxing ring to distribute
the March 19 Vitali Klitschko- Odlanier Solis heavyweight championship
fight from Germany.
The live boxing event is the first live sports telecast for the Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-
Mayer
Studios and Lionsgate-owned network, and the first heavyweight fight to
be telecast live on American television since 2009 when ESPN Classic
televised the Vitali Klitschko-Juan Carlos Gomez WBC heavyweight title fight.
"We
are pleased to bring this exciting heavyweight championship to American
boxing fans on television and online," said EPIX President and CEO Mark
Greenberg in a statement.
The service is available to over 30
million homes nationwide through distribution partners including Charter
Communications, Cox Communications, DISH Network, Mediacom
Communications, NCTC, Suddenlink Communications and Verizon FiOS, said
EPix officials.
