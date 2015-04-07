eOne Strikes First Look Deal With Creature Films’ Ford and Lopez

Entertainment One has entered into a first look deal with Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez and their Creature Films production company for unscripted programming. They will join eOne’s alternative programming division, announced Tara Long, eOne Television’s senior VP of U.S. alternative programming, on Tuesday.

“We have strategically built out eOne Television’s Alternative programming business in a way that supports our partners and serves as a creative home for top producers to innovate, and we are proud to forge this partnership with Creature Films,” said Long. “We look forward to joining forces with Mark and Kevin to develop and produce a slate of new, original and inspired projects.”

Ford and Lopez, who founded Creature Films in 2004, have produced more than 100 hours of television for networks like MTV, VH1, Bravo, History Channel and TLC. The Emmy-nominated producers’ credits include Laguna Beach, Taking the Stage, Behind the Music and Kandi Factory. They are currently working on a new music biography series for MTV International.

"We’re thrilled to join the stellar team at eOne,” said Ford and Lopez. “We feel like it’s a match made in heaven and we’re excited to dig in and get started on a bunch of interesting projects together.”