eOne to Develop Bestseller ‘Sharp Objects’ for TV

Entertainment One Television said Tuesday that it will adapt Gillian Flynn’s New York Times bestseller Sharp Objects into a one-hour TV drama.

Sharp Objects centers on a reporter who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls, following a stint in a psych hospital.

Marti Noxon (pictured) (Girlfriends Guide to Divorce) will serve as showrunner. Blumhouse Productions will produce and Jason Blum and Charles Layton will serve as executive producers. John Morayniss, CEO eOne Television, and Michael Rosenberg, eOne executive VP U.S. scripted television, will oversee the project for the company. eOne Television will also handle worldwide distribution for the series.

The move represents a continued push in the small screen for Blumhouse, who is best known for horror films Sinister and Insidious – which it partnered with eOne on – and the Paranormal Activity and The Purge franchises.

Later this year, Blumhouse has MTV drama Eye Candy and Syfy miniseries Ascension premiering and was the executive producer of HBO’s The Normal Heart.