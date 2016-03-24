eOne Acquires Majority Stake in Unscripted Outfit Renegade 83

Entertainment One (eOne) has acquired a 65% interest in the David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe unscripted production company Renegade 83. Southern California-based Renegade 83, which launched in 1994, produces Naked & Afraid, Naked and Afraid: XL, Fit to Fat to Fit, 4400, The Kennedy Detail and Blind Date.

A deal insider set the price at $23 million.

Garfinkle and Renfroe continue to lead Renegade 83, as copresidents and CEOs.

“We are thrilled to welcome David, Jay and the Renegade 83 team to eOne,” said John Morayniss, eOne Television CEO. “Renegade is truly best-in-class with a winning formula and a strong track record of success in unscripted television. We are looking forward to collaborating as they continue to do what they do best now powered by eOne.”

eOne’s series include David Spade prank show Fameless (truTV) and Mary Mary (WE tv), and a number of Canadian concepts.

"We are delighted to join John and the team at eOne,” said Garfinkle and Renfroe. "As an indie studio, eOne's vast distribution network and deep international relationships will support us in our growth and open the door to exciting new partnerships that will enable us to make standout programming with greater reach."