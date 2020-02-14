Entravision Makes Deal for Nielsen Services

Entravision signed an agreement with Nielsen, which will provide a suite of measurement services for all of Entravision’s TV stations.

Nielsen signed a previous deal to serve Entravision in 2018.

The new deal calls for Entravision to get services including local TV ratings, Nielsen Local TV View, audio ratings and digital ad ratings.

Entravision has 42 Spanish-language stations, and 11 English-language stations in 22 markets.

“As Entravision continues to engage Hispanic and Latino consumers, it is imperative that our television stations are well equipped to provide measurement of Spanish language audiences as we execute our multi-platform strategy,” said Karl A. Meyer, chief revenue officer of Entravision. “Nielsen’s ability to measure Spanish-language audiences was a critical factor in this decision, as no other company directly measures over-the-air audiences or has the commitment to full representation of Hispanic viewership.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Entravision is a global media company that is known for engaging Latino audiences in the U.S., Mexico and other markets in Latin America and is an industry leader in the Hispanic market,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local TV. “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Entravision. Nielsen is committed to measuring the total audience, and ensuring full viewer representation. Nielsen shares Entravision’s dedication to diversity, and has made significant recent investments in the local television business that support this. Nielsen is the only company that can offer true persons measurement capturing diverse audiences.”