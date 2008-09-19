Entravision to Launch Agenda Washington

Entravision Communications is launching a weekly half-hour Sunday public-affairs show based in Washington, D.C., and airing on all 32 of its Univision affiliates.

Agenda Washington launches Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. in markets including in potential swing states Florida, Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada. It will be produced at Entravision's Washington Univision affiliate, low-power WFDC-CA.

The show, which will focus on "the week’s most pressing political news and events impacting the U.S. Hispanic community," will also be simulcast on 36 Entravision radio stations.