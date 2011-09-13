‘Entourage' Finale Draws 2.6 Million Viewers

The series finale of Entourage drew 2.6 million viewers to its 10:30 p.m. airing Sunday, making it the most-watched episode of the HBO comedy's final season. Combined with the 12:15 a.m. replay, the final Entourage episode was seen by 3.1 million viewers for the night.

Season-to-date, the series has been averaging a gross audience of 7 million viewers per episode when DVR data and on-demand are factored in. That's down from a gross audience high of 8.3 million viewers during Entourage's 2009 season.

Elsewhere on HBO Sunday night, the fourth season finale of True Blood attracted 5.1 million viewers

at 9 p.m. and an additional 1.1 million to the 11:15 p.m. re-airing. The series

is averaging a gross audience of 12.6 million viewers per episode

season-to-date.

The finale of Curb

Your Enthusiasm saw its most-watched season ender since 2004, with 2

million viewers tuning in at 10 p.m. The Larry David comedy had a combined

audience of 2.4 million viewers for the night when combined with the 12:45 a.m.

replay. Curb's average gross audience

this season is 5.7 million viewers an episode.